Christmas Eve Orange by elatedpixie
Christmas Eve Orange

Thought of you today and as a result, a picture was, taken. Growing up, we always got an orange in our stocking and food guy was so pretty.... merry christmas eve!
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

PhylM-S

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Mmmm... I can almost smell the delicious goodness from here. I love that tradition, and the image is yummy!
December 25th, 2020  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
December 25th, 2020  
