Joy In The Simplest by elatedpixie
Photo 1240

Joy In The Simplest

Not what I was going to share today but the brightest I have to share at the moment - trying to focus on the joys and positivity - that's what we need. These guys were playing in the high surf we've been experiencing - pur joy.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

JT Simpson ace
Alright! It's the Three Dog Night Tribute Band, Three Dog Day.
Love their spirit. Great capture.
January 7th, 2021  
KazzaMazoo ace
Three good boys 🐶🐶🐶 Lovely in b&w
January 7th, 2021  
