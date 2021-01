Don't Fly, Kite!

Saw this kite fly in and land and as was so hoping it wouldn't fly away as we got closer - I have a super hard time getting a clear shot of these guys - they're so white and against the blue sky that it's tough. Any way - speaking of light - lets project light and hope - I believe there's more of us with light and love to project than they other... Be the light... mask up and stay well! Thank you for all your inspiration and motivation and beautiful shares.