Thbbbbttt!!!

Not sure if this little turkey is annoyed that we open the door or if he's just tasting the air? We are finally expecting rain and apparently, a lot of it! It always seems to rain at night and a ton, when it actually rains - I'm hoping for daytime rain, myself. Thank you for all your comments, suggestions and inspiration! I've not been able to respond to all but know I read every comment and appreciate all the ideas and am humbled by all the kind words - so glad you enjoy and I can share a bit of my world with you! Have a fabulous midweek - peace light and joy to you.