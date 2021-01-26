Previous
Thbbbbttt!!! by elatedpixie
Not sure if this little turkey is annoyed that we open the door or if he's just tasting the air? We are finally expecting rain and apparently, a lot of it! It always seems to rain at night and a ton, when it actually rains - I'm hoping for daytime rain, myself. Thank you for all your comments, suggestions and inspiration! I've not been able to respond to all but know I read every comment and appreciate all the ideas and am humbled by all the kind words - so glad you enjoy and I can share a bit of my world with you! Have a fabulous midweek - peace light and joy to you.
26th January 2021

Year 7 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many.
Issi Bannerman
A have no words for this image. It's quite fantastic. Big fav.
January 27th, 2021  
