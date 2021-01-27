It Has Arrived...

The rain and gale force gusts of wind have arrived and somehow, the hummers are sitting tight, watching their feeders both in front and in back of the house. The wind was so crazy - the crows had a hard time flying to me this morning. Once they got here, they hunted out their peanuts that had blown everywhere and several chose to hang out all day in the back yard, in the rain and wind - looking in, hoping for hand-outs and I rewarded them with lots of treats - between work ofcourse! So happy to have some rain - we're getting tons but living in paradise - we're weirdly protected but seeing whats happening up the road - Hwy 1, I'm not compaining. Just enjoying. Thank you all for your comments - totally blew me away and am so glad you enjoyed the little turkey / hummer sticking his tongue out at me! Here is another hummer in the same spot - he is fluffed up and holding on! The porch is covered but not completely sheltered - but I think they enjoy it! Be well and be that light we need to keep projecting out!