Gathering Seeds by elatedpixie
Photo 1262

Gathering Seeds

I was thinking of doing some fun processing her but lost my mojo to do so. Plus he's so sweet with his sunflower seed.
Thank you for all your comments and suggestions on my hummer! I'm really glad you enjoyed him. The sit here because of the feeders. They will tolerate me but only within so many feet. The ones that own the front door feeder will allow me to get with 4' of them but that's about it - and no sudden moves! LOL Thank you again - I want to respond to everyone but have a hard time. Will try to do better - it will give me a break through the day ;-) Thank you for your wonderful shares and inspiration - on many levels.
Be well - stay safe and share the light!
28th January 2021

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 7 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
she has her work cut out to get into that huge seed!
January 29th, 2021  
Andy Wood ace
Looks great as it is!
January 29th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so beautiful
January 29th, 2021  
