Water, Forever

This is a treasure I've had since I was twenty. I love rocks, gems, crystals. I went to a weekend seminar in West Los Angeles, by a famous author, rock hound, crystal guy. This caught my eye. So delicate but I had to pick it up. Had to hold it. It blew me away it was so beautiful. I would turn it and see something different... I learned that some rocks had water trapped inside, which affected the quartz formation. I was so amazed by nature's art. It has a comforting vibe to me.Day two, this piece is still there... It was the first time I ever purchased something that expensive for myself, and definitely on something that wasn't practical. I considered it my first purchase of art. Mother Natures. I still love this piece. From this angle, you can see snow covered mountains. It really deserves a better shot of it. Thank you for all your comments yesterday and i'm happy to have shared a new word for so many! Be well, do good and spread the light 🔦