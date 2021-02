I'm a Pluviophile

I love rain. I love anything that reminds me of rain. The rain is growing up in southern California, watching the rain stream down the boulevard, from our picture window, the rustle of the newspaper, as my mom would sit and read, and dad would have football on. This isn't a treasure but a "green bag" that keeps fruit and veggies fresh longer (so it kind of is) and when its hanging over the sink to dry, it looks like rain on the window.