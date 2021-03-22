A Different Perspective or Going Over The Rail

I was attracted to the back of these flowers growing wild in the creek but I wanted to know what the flowers actually looked like, so through the railing, upside down and snap snap to see what I get and I liked how the back shadowed through. Maybe I’ll share the back, probably not as interesting others. Have a good week (turn off the news for a bit and go outside and enjoy a bit of nature).

Thank you for your comments suggestions and inspiration and motivation - you’ve got me to revisit lots of little joys 😊

Be well and be a 🔦 p.s. this shot was two years and three days ago!

