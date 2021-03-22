Previous
A Different Perspective or Going Over The Rail by elatedpixie
A Different Perspective or Going Over The Rail

I was attracted to the back of these flowers growing wild in the creek but I wanted to know what the flowers actually looked like, so through the railing, upside down and snap snap to see what I get and I liked how the back shadowed through. Maybe I’ll share the back, probably not as interesting others. Have a good week (turn off the news for a bit and go outside and enjoy a bit of nature).
Thank you for your comments suggestions and inspiration and motivation - you’ve got me to revisit lots of little joys 😊
Be well and be a 🔦 p.s. this shot was two years and three days ago!
✌🏼
PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Diana ace
What a great shot of this pretty flower, at least you got some exercise too.
March 23rd, 2021  
m.taylor ace
Nice! I had to study it for a while to figure out the perspective. Clever.
March 23rd, 2021  
Kat
Great perspective and shot.
March 23rd, 2021  
Paula C ace
Love the perspective
March 23rd, 2021  
