Love it. Leave it. Report it

Photo 2480
Our chameleon have a PR program. (Text from the info board where they are often found.)
LOVE IT – Appreciate wild species in their natural environment where they perform valuable ecological roles. Share this message and help spread the word.
LEAVE IT – By moving species around, they may end up where they don't belong. Never move a chameleon around.
REPORT IT – Help us survey the extent of the invasion in Cape Town. Upload a good quality photograph (showing all the features) to the iNaturalist project.
Project Name: Dwarf Chameleons of Cape Town.
Link: www.inaturalist.org/projects/dwarf-chameleons-of-cape-town
---
Did you know?
Chameleons have an important function. They primarily feed on insects, which helps regulate insect populations in their habitats.
Our local dwarf chameleon species may be in trouble because of alien chameleon species that have been spotted in Cape Town. We can lose our beautiful locally indigenous species as a result of this.
By moving species, they may end up where they don’t belong and where they may impact local species. If you need to move a chameleon off a road, put it on the nearest vegetation.
If you want to assist chameleons in your garden, plant indigenous plants with lax vegetation that cats can’t access.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Eleanor Muller
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary.
