23 / 365
Beyond the Arts
Today's pic is from inside the Sydney Opera House looking outside. The place was crowded with children competing in an Eisteddfod.
Here was a place of respite from the crowds.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
23
photos
2
followers
2
following
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
30th July 2023 2:20pm
#sydney
,
#australia
,
#framing
,
#sydneyoperahouse
365 Project
