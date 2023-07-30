Previous
Beyond the Arts by elf
23 / 365

Beyond the Arts

Today's pic is from inside the Sydney Opera House looking outside. The place was crowded with children competing in an Eisteddfod.
Here was a place of respite from the crowds.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise