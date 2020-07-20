Previous
Next
Andenes Lighthouse by elisasaeter
Photo 2646

Andenes Lighthouse

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Lovely shot and reflection
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise