Photo 3605
By the sea
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
spring
,
landscape
,
seascape
,
trondheim
gloria jones
ace
Super composition
April 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful scene.
April 29th, 2024
