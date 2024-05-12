Previous
Open air museum by elisasaeter
Photo 3618

Open air museum

The open air museum by Mjøsa comprises over 60 antique buildings from the Hedmark villages.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
991% complete

