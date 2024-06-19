Previous
My dad by elisasaeter
Photo 3653

My dad

My dad died today of dementia at the age of 84. Rest in peace dear dad.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Josie Gilbert
I'm sorry to hear your news Elisabeth. This is a lovely photo to remember him by.
June 19th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Sad to hear Elizabeth. Condolences
June 19th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
So sorry for your loss
June 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a sad day for you Elisabeth. Such a happy image of your Dad - you must have many lovely memories to keep. My thoughts are with you.
June 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
So sorry for your loss - dementia is such a horrid ailment.
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise