Previous
Photo 3653
My dad
My dad died today of dementia at the age of 84. Rest in peace dear dad.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
5
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX100 IS
Taken
13th July 2014 8:32pm
my
,
dad
Josie Gilbert
I'm sorry to hear your news Elisabeth. This is a lovely photo to remember him by.
June 19th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Sad to hear Elizabeth. Condolences
June 19th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
So sorry for your loss
June 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a sad day for you Elisabeth. Such a happy image of your Dad - you must have many lovely memories to keep. My thoughts are with you.
June 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
So sorry for your loss - dementia is such a horrid ailment.
June 19th, 2024
