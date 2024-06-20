Sign up
Photo 3654
Flowers and the piers
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th June 2024 10:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
river
,
summer
,
piers
,
trondheim
Mark St Clair
ace
So much color! FAV
June 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 20th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a burst of colour
June 20th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely mix of colours
June 20th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so pretty
June 20th, 2024
*lynn
ace
sweet composition
June 20th, 2024
Kate
ace
The flowers add appeal to this area
June 20th, 2024
