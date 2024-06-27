Sign up
Photo 3660
Flowers
Today was my dad's funeral. It was a nice funeral with only the closest family present. Tomorrow we travel away for a few days with our caravan. It will be good to travel away a bit.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
flowers
,
funeral
Suzanne
ace
Condolences for your father. Enjoy a restful time away.
June 27th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Heartfelt condolences, such a sad time for you. Take things slowly for a good while
June 27th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
So sorry for your loss
June 27th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So sorry to hear that your Dad has passed. Beautiful flowers.
June 27th, 2024
