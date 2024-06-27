Previous
Today was my dad's funeral. It was a nice funeral with only the closest family present. Tomorrow we travel away for a few days with our caravan. It will be good to travel away a bit.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Suzanne ace
Condolences for your father. Enjoy a restful time away.
June 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Heartfelt condolences, such a sad time for you. Take things slowly for a good while
June 27th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
So sorry for your loss
June 27th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
So sorry to hear that your Dad has passed. Beautiful flowers.
June 27th, 2024  
