Photo 3659
Blue flowers
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
7th June 2024 11:35am
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
flowers
,
macro
,
garden
,
summer
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful
June 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Gorgeous image
June 26th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
June 26th, 2024
