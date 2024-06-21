Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3655
Camping Pillow
Then I finally finished embroidering this pillow. Now it is ready to be placed in the caravan.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3655
photos
193
followers
187
following
1001% complete
View this month »
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st June 2024 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pillow
,
summer
,
finished
,
caravan
,
embrodery
Joan Robillard
ace
THat is wonderful
June 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great piece of work. I love cross stitch.
June 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A perfect accessory!
June 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful, Elisabeth.
June 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done - such a lovely accessory for your van !
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close