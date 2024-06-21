Previous
Camping Pillow by elisasaeter
Photo 3655

Camping Pillow

Then I finally finished embroidering this pillow. Now it is ready to be placed in the caravan.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Joan Robillard ace
THat is wonderful
June 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great piece of work. I love cross stitch.
June 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A perfect accessory!
June 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful, Elisabeth.
June 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done - such a lovely accessory for your van !
June 21st, 2024  
