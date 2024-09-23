Sign up
Previous
Photo 3741
Flower
There is still some blooming in the city's flower beds. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
6
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3741
photos
188
followers
182
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
23rd September 2024 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
orange
,
autumn
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful. I love the colors.
September 23rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Very pretty!
September 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat details
September 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
September 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
September 23rd, 2024
