Previous
Photo 3657
Poppy
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
5
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd June 2024 1:28pm
Tags
red
,
nature
,
flower
,
garden
,
summer
,
poppy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image
June 23rd, 2024
Karen
ace
I love that poppy red. The flowers are beautiful against the greenery with the sunny light.
June 23rd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet!
June 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2024
