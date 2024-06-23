Previous
Poppy by elisasaeter
Photo 3657

Poppy

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image
June 23rd, 2024  
Karen ace
I love that poppy red. The flowers are beautiful against the greenery with the sunny light.
June 23rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet!
June 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2024  
