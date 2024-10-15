Sign up
Photo 3760
3 Kayakers
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3760
photos
186
followers
180
following
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
11th October 2024 11:22am
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
river
,
fall
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
trondheim
,
kayakers
Dorothy
ace
Pretty day to be on the river.
October 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Fab composition with a gorgeous scene.
October 15th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic composition and colours
October 15th, 2024
