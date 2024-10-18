Sign up
Photo 3761
Red leaves
I've caught a cold, so I haven't been able to post pictures for the last 2 days. Fortunately, I have some pictures lying around ready to be posted.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
red
,
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
garden
Barb
ace
Lovely simplicity!
October 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
October 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely color!
October 18th, 2024
