Red leaves by elisasaeter
Photo 3761

Red leaves

I've caught a cold, so I haven't been able to post pictures for the last 2 days. Fortunately, I have some pictures lying around ready to be posted.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Barb ace
Lovely simplicity!
October 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
October 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely color!
October 18th, 2024  
