Previous
More autumn along the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3757

More autumn along the river

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise