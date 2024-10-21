Sign up
Previous
Photo 3764
Autumn in a pot
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3764
photos
186
followers
180
following
1031% complete
View this month »
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
15th October 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
pot
,
autumn
,
plants
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - fav
October 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
October 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this.
October 21st, 2024
