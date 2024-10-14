Sign up
Previous
Photo 3759
Autumn in Ringve botanical garden
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th October 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
bench
,
fall
,
autumn
,
garden
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
October 14th, 2024
