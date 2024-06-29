Sign up
Previous
Photo 3662
A Dole stallion
A Dole stallion was let loose in the mountains with his mares for the next couple of months.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
4
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
29th June 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
horse
,
holiday
,
summer
,
dole
,
stallion
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
June 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful capture!
June 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love this. I look forward to your photos of horses each year.
June 29th, 2024
Keren
Well done with the story telling in this photo
June 29th, 2024
