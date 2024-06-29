Previous
A Dole stallion by elisasaeter
A Dole stallion

A Dole stallion was let loose in the mountains with his mares for the next couple of months.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
June 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture!
June 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Love this. I look forward to your photos of horses each year.
June 29th, 2024  
Keren
Well done with the story telling in this photo
June 29th, 2024  
