Previous
Photo 3664
Garmo stave church
Today we visited the Maihaugen open-air museum. This stave church is from the early 13th century.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
church
holiday
museum
summer
stave
open-air
maihaugen
