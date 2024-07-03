Sign up
Previous
Photo 3666
Gol stave church
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
2
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3666
photos
193
followers
187
following
Elisa Smith
ace
What a lovely church, all that symmetry does something for me, love it.
July 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this unique looking church
July 3rd, 2024
