Previous
Gol stave church by elisasaeter
Photo 3666

Gol stave church

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
What a lovely church, all that symmetry does something for me, love it.
July 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this unique looking church
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise