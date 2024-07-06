Previous
Atlantic Ocean Road by elisasaeter
Photo 3669

Atlantic Ocean Road

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great composition
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise