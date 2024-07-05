Previous
Mountains in Åndalsnes by elisasaeter
Photo 3668

Mountains in Åndalsnes

Wherever you turn in Åndalsnes, you see the mountains.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a beautiful image!
July 5th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Gorgeous shot
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise