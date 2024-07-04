Sign up
Previous
Photo 3667
Valdresflya
Yesterday we drove over the mountain to our next stop. Today we celebrated our 32nd wedding anniversary
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
3
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3667
photos
193
followers
187
following
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
3rd July 2024 2:32pm
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
holiday
,
summer
,
anniversary
,
celebration
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful scene, fav
July 4th, 2024
KV
ace
Happy 32nd anniversary… beautiful scenery!
July 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely Landscape! Happy Anniversary.
July 4th, 2024
