Previous
Photo 3663
Thirsty horses
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
5
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3663
photos
193
followers
186
following
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
29th June 2024 1:24pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
animal
,
river
,
holiday
,
horses
,
summer
,
thirsty
Corinne
ace
Nice catch !
June 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lovely horses
June 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured drinking from the stream while the sweet little foal just stands and looks on! fav
June 30th, 2024
Neil
ace
Beautiful horses.
June 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful image!
June 30th, 2024
