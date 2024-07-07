Sign up
Previous
Photo 3670
Dole horses
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
3
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3670
photos
193
followers
187
following
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
29th June 2024 1:26pm
nature
animal
holiday
horses
summer
dole
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav -- Such a delightful capture of these horses in play , - beautiful creatures !
July 7th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning action capture
July 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous action shot FAV
July 7th, 2024
