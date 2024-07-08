Sign up
Previous
Photo 3671
Hesje
A hay rack is a stand for drying hay, used primarily in Norway and northern parts of Sweden.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
3
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3671
photos
193
followers
187
following
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
1st July 2024 12:09pm
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
hay
,
rack
,
drying
,
hesje
Margaret Brown
ace
A very useful thing to dry hay in wet areas!!
July 8th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice composition.
July 8th, 2024
Angela
ace
Interesting
July 8th, 2024
