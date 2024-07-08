Previous
Hesje by elisasaeter
Hesje

A hay rack is a stand for drying hay, used primarily in Norway and northern parts of Sweden.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Margaret Brown ace
A very useful thing to dry hay in wet areas!!
KV ace
Nice composition.
Angela ace
Interesting
