Previous
Photo 3723
St. Olav's Chapel
Today we visited Stiklestad National Culture Centre . The village is mainly known as the site of the Battle of Stiklestad on 29 July 1030. Where King Olaf II Haraldsson fell in the battle.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
nature
,
king
,
center
,
summer
,
battle
,
culture
,
chapel
,
norway
,
stiklestad
