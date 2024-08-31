Previous
St. Olav's Chapel by elisasaeter
St. Olav's Chapel

Today we visited Stiklestad National Culture Centre . The village is mainly known as the site of the Battle of Stiklestad on 29 July 1030. Where King Olaf II Haraldsson fell in the battle.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
