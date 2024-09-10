Previous
Storwartz by elisasaeter
Photo 3733

Storwartz

The Storwartz mining area was one of Røros Copper Works’ most important mining areas and is a part of World Heritage Røros.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
LManning (Laura) ace
What a bleak landscape. Fascinating.
September 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 10th, 2024  
