Hyttklokka and Røros church by elisasaeter
Hyttklokka and Røros church

Hyttklokka was used to notify workers at the smelthytta(smelter hut) when work started and finished. The bell was probably also used as an alarm, to warn of fires, for example.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Dorothy ace
Love this photo, it has much to look at. Love the unique church steeple.
September 9th, 2024  
Diane ace
Beautiful scene!
September 9th, 2024  
