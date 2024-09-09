Sign up
Previous
Photo 3732
Hyttklokka and Røros church
Hyttklokka was used to notify workers at the smelthytta(smelter hut) when work started and finished. The bell was probably also used as an alarm, to warn of fires, for example.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
church
,
røros
,
hyttklokka
Dorothy
ace
Love this photo, it has much to look at. Love the unique church steeple.
September 9th, 2024
Diane
ace
Beautiful scene!
September 9th, 2024
