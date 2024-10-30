Sign up
Previous
Photo 3773
By the sea
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
27th October 2024 3:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
seascape
Corinne C
ace
A peaceful and beautiful scenery
October 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely old tree.
October 30th, 2024
