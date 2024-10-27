Sign up
Photo 3770
The cannon at Hysnes Fort
Hysnes fort is a now decommissioned part of the Norwegian coastal artillery, built to protect the approach to the Trondheimsfjord. The fort was in use from 1887-2001
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
7
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3770
photos
186
followers
180
following
3763
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
26th October 2024 1:03pm
nature
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
cannon
,
fort
,
seascape
,
hysnes
Barb
ace
Great capture of a piece of history!
October 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot.
October 27th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous scene and composition
October 27th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Stilig.
October 27th, 2024
Angela
ace
Lovely sky
October 27th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
A different view of Norway. Interesting
October 27th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful contrast between the canon and the wooded hills.
October 27th, 2024
