The cannon at Hysnes Fort by elisasaeter
Photo 3770

The cannon at Hysnes Fort

Hysnes fort is a now decommissioned part of the Norwegian coastal artillery, built to protect the approach to the Trondheimsfjord. The fort was in use from 1887-2001
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Barb ace
Great capture of a piece of history!
October 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot.
October 27th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous scene and composition
October 27th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Stilig.
October 27th, 2024  
Angela ace
Lovely sky
October 27th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
A different view of Norway. Interesting
October 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful contrast between the canon and the wooded hills.
October 27th, 2024  
