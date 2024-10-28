Previous
My husband and the cannon at Austrått fort by elisasaeter
Photo 3771

My husband and the cannon at Austrått fort












Austrått Fort is a disused coastal artillery site located at Austrått in Ørland, Norway. It was constructed in 1942 by the German Wehrmacht to protect the Trondheimsfjord during the German occupation of Norway during World War II. The fort's centrepiece is a triple 28 cm SK C/34 (11-inch) gun turret from the German battleship Gneisenau, which was damaged in Kiel. The three-gun turret weighs 800 tons and was capable of firing 730-pound shells 38 kilometres (24 mi). The last firing took place in 1953 and the fort was decommissioned in 1968. It opened as a museum in 1991.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Impressive! a great pic!
October 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Nice one with interesting narrative
October 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Your husband in the picture show the huge size of the guns!
October 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice to have included your husband to see the vastness of the cannons !
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise