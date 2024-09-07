Previous
Røros by elisasaeter
Photo 3730

Røros

Røros was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. Copper was mined between 1644 and 1977. There are many traces of that time in Røros
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Rob Z ace
A nice shot which invites you to search for traces of its history
September 7th, 2024  
