Previous
Eafossen ( Hyttfossen ) by elisasaeter
Photo 3729

Eafossen ( Hyttfossen )

Eafossen (also Hyttfossen) is a smaller waterfall 8 metres high. The waterfall itself is not monumental, but it is in a nice setting on the Gaula River.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Beautiful scenery and image.
September 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous pov to se the power of water
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise