Photo 3729
Eafossen ( Hyttfossen )
Eafossen (also Hyttfossen) is a smaller waterfall 8 metres high. The waterfall itself is not monumental, but it is in a nice setting on the Gaula River.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3729
photos
188
followers
182
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
6th September 2024 4:31pm
nature
,
water
,
river
,
waterfall
,
autumn
,
eafossen
Rob Z
ace
Beautiful scenery and image.
September 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous pov to se the power of water
September 6th, 2024
