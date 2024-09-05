Sign up
Previous
Photo 3728
Sunset in Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
4
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3728
photos
188
followers
182
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
5th September 2024 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sea
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb
September 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Glorious sight
September 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
September 5th, 2024
