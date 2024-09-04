Molåna

Molåna is a trønderloan, built on a gray stone wall of lafta timber on two floors with standing panels. The loan has a normal salt roof that is covered with peat. The ground plan is symmetrical with a hallway and kitchen in the middle of the building and two rooms on each side. The door portal is in the Louis-seize style with carved framing and profiled moldings. The door leaf has a herringbone pattern. The color is red. The first painted houses in the country were often red or ochre-coloured, it had to do with price. White trønder loaners did not come into fashion until the end of the 1800th century.