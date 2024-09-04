Previous
Molåna is a trønderloan, built on a gray stone wall of lafta timber on two floors with standing panels. The loan has a normal salt roof that is covered with peat. The ground plan is symmetrical with a hallway and kitchen in the middle of the building and two rooms on each side. The door portal is in the Louis-seize style with carved framing and profiled moldings. The door leaf has a herringbone pattern. The color is red. The first painted houses in the country were often red or ochre-coloured, it had to do with price. White trønder loaners did not come into fashion until the end of the 1800th century.
Rob Z ace
This is a great image of this building. If you have a spare minute, could you please explain the term "tronderlaon" - I i tried to Google it but had no success. Cheers Rob
September 4th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
@robz Trønderlån is an elongated and narrow farmhouse, usually on two floors, which is typical for farms in Trøndelag. The houses got their elongated shape by gradually building on the ends as new generations came along and the requirements for housing standards increased.
September 4th, 2024  
