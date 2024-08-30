Previous
Sunset on Koa camping by elisasaeter
Sunset on Koa camping

We took the caravan this weekend. It was raining when we got here, but soon after it got a little sunny.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
August 30th, 2024  
