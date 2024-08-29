Previous
Day 11 Buvåg by elisasaeter
Photo 3721

Day 11 Buvåg

On day 11 we are on a short drive to Tranøy and Buvåg.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Nice sea scene and lighthouse
August 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super scene and pov
August 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov
August 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love that there are points of interest in both the distance and in the foreground!
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise