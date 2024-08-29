Sign up
Photo 3721
Day 11 Buvåg
On day 11 we are on a short drive to Tranøy and Buvåg.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
4
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
seascape
,
buvåg
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice sea scene and lighthouse
August 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super scene and pov
August 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov
August 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Love that there are points of interest in both the distance and in the foreground!
August 29th, 2024
