Day 10 Tern by elisasaeter
Day 10 Tern

Photographed some terns at Tranøy lighthouse. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot of the tern in flight !
August 28th, 2024  
