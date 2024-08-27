Sign up
Previous
Photo 3719
Inside Alstadhaug church
On day 9 we drive to Hamarøy to visit my cousin with his wife. No photography this day. So I chose a picture from Alstahaug church.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
5th August 2024 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
holiday
,
summer
,
norway
,
alstahaug
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 27th, 2024
