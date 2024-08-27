Previous
Inside Alstadhaug church by elisasaeter
Photo 3719

Inside Alstadhaug church

On day 9 we drive to Hamarøy to visit my cousin with his wife. No photography this day. So I chose a picture from Alstahaug church.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 27th, 2024  
