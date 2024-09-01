Previous
Sunset in Trondheim harbour by elisasaeter
Photo 3724

Sunset in Trondheim harbour

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
September 1st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful sunset!
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise